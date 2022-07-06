Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 269,122 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

