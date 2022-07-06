Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $95,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.69.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.