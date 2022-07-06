Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $43.12 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $43,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BR opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average is $151.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

