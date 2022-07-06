Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $44.64 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $44,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.47.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $401.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.15. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.