Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,926 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $39,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 890.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MPC opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.