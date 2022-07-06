Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,310,000 after acquiring an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,047,000 after acquiring an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,891,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

Shares of SPG opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.