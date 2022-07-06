Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 55,631 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $84,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

