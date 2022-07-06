Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 13,757 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.18% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $34,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.11.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $213.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

