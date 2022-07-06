Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 411,388 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,388 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $59,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,168,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of APA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

