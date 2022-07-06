Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 420 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $110,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 30.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $2,757,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 13.1% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.89. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,092 shares of company stock worth $1,031,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

