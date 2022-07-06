Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Insider Purchases $50,103.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 792,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,701. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
