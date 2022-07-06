Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Insider Purchases $50,103.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 792,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,701. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 123.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

