Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

