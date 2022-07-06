Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

EMN opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

