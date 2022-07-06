Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 58,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST opened at $488.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $397.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

