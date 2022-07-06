Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,908,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

