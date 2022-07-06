Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

