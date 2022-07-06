Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000. Jabil makes up 2.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,970,000 after buying an additional 76,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,392,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after buying an additional 226,390 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $51,965,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

