Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Elizabeth Ann Levy-Navarro Sells 27,030 Shares

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Ann Levy-Navarro sold 27,030 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $19,731.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,805.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EAST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 28,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,281. The company has a market cap of $9.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAST. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Eastside Distilling by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Eastside Distilling by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

