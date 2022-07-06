Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,296. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.