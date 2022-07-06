Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,296. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
