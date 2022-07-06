Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of EVN opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.