Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 18th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:EVF opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

