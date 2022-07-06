Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 18th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:EVF opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $7.25.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
