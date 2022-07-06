Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

