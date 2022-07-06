Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.94.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 21.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,376,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

