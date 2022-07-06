EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.30

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 17.47 and a quick ratio of 15.73.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

