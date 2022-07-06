Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $415,791.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.55 or 0.99958657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,939,072,809 coins and its circulating supply is 6,296,467,837 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.