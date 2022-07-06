Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $128.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,146,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

