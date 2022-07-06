EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
EGF Theramed Health stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. EGF Theramed Health has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.
EGF Theramed Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EGF Theramed Health (EVAHF)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.