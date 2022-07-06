EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

EGF Theramed Health stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. EGF Theramed Health has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12.

Get EGF Theramed Health alerts:

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.