Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target Lowered to €136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €142.00 ($147.92) to €136.00 ($141.67) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of Eiffage stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.