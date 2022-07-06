Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.10. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 14,893 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EGO. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.