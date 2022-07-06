Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Cut by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock valued at $328,740,043. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $327.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $310.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

