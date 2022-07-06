Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Cut by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock valued at $328,740,043. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $327.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $310.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.