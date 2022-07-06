Elizabeth Bledsoe Sells 4,701 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.82. 7,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,036. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.55.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 48,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,686,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.