Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. Emera has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

