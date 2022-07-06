Emerson Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,291 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CVS Health comprises about 0.1% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

