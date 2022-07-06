ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.00

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 310344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.60 ($20.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.67) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3814 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

