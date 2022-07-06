Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Up to $52.68

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.68, but opened at $54.07. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 1,763 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

