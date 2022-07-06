Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

