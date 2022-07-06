Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Down 9.5%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.77. 463,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 675,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.21. The firm has a market cap of C$505.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$332.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

