Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.60.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $667.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $669.39 and a 200-day moving average of $713.94.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.