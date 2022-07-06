Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Raised to 354.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 314.00 to 354.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.