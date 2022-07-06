Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tokio Marine in a research note issued on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.97 for the year. The consensus estimate for Tokio Marine’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

