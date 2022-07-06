Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises about 2.5% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. 14,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,878. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.95.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.