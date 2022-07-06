Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.72

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.72 and traded as low as $12.58. Escalade shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 319 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

