Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,562. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

