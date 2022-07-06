Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 3,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $11,717,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Euronav by 1,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 720,774 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,569,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 439,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 369,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.57 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is -2.60%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

