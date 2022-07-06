Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) rose 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 85,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 228,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $51.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.13.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

