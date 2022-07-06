Evercore ISI Lowers MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $80.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s current price.

MET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Shares of MET opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $430,368,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

