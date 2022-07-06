Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Decreased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

RE traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

