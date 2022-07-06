Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 3,595 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $17,723.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,477.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MRAM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,489. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $17,572,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 764.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 798,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 706,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 99,584 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

