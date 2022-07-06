Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

