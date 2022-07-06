Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,653 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises 3.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.61% of Exponent worth $259,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.56. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

